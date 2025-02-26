Eric Adams Confronted About Comment Blasting ‘All These Negroes’ Calling on Him to Quit In Tense Interview

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) was confronted during a recent TV interview about his comments blasting “all these negroes” calling on him to resign.

On Tuesday evening at the mayor’s mansion during an event honoring Black History Month, Adams boasted about the achievements of his administration regarding empowering the Black community. He also called out his critics in the Black community calling for him to resign.

“All these Negroes who were asking me to step down, God, forgive them,” he said. “Are you stupid? I’m running my race right now.”

Adams joined Good Day New York for an interview where anchor Fox5 anchor Curt Menefee pressed the mayor over his implication that Black people were obligated to support him.

ADAMS: No, no, not at all. I’m asking for all New Yorkers to support me. MENEFEE: So who are you specifically talking to when you say Negroes? ADAMS: Well, who who has asked me to step down? If you look at that whole speech, the speech talked about the continuation of light in your flame and continue to light and shine. And that’s what we’ve done in this administration with our team. So those who have called for me to allow my flame to prematurely be extinguished. That’s who I’m talking about. MENEFEE: So you’re saying all New Yorkers are Negroes? ADAMS: I thought I was very clear in my definition of what I said, all New Yorkers — we got 8.3 million New Yorkers, 8.3 million people didn’t call for me to step down. I did just the opposite when I’m in the streets. MENEFEE: So anybody who’s black who calls for you to step down they need help from God. I’m focusing on this because your use of the word Negro has come up repeatedly over the last couple of weeks, and I think some people actually have an issue with that term. So explain who you’re talking to when you use that term specifically. ADAMS: I didn’t say you need help for God. I said pray for them. Wasn’t that what I said? MENEFEE: You said, quote, God forgive them. ADAMS: Exactly. Let’s pray for them. And so let’s be let’s focus on this for a moment. Isn’t our democracy based on who the people of the city elect? Why are we trying to disrupt and take the power away from the people of the city who elected me to be the mayor? And then ask the question, what have I done that we’re going to usurp that power from the people? I have not been convicted of a crime. I’ve moved the city forward. I’ve done the job that New York has asked me to do. And so when you have those that are trying to usurp the power of the voting rights of the people, that is not democracy. And God forgive them.

Watch the clip above via Fox5 New York.