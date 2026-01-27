Famous Composer Yanks Symphony From Trump-Kennedy Center, Says Its Values Are in ‘Direct Conflict’ With His Lincoln-Inspired Work

Composer Philip Glass canceled the debut of his new symphony at the Trump-Kennedy Center, saying on Tuesday that the values of President Donald Trump are in “direct conflict” with his symphony based on Abraham Lincoln.

Glass originally aimed for his new Symphony No. 15 to premiere in 2022 as a way to honor the Kennedy Center’s 50th anniversary. The New York Times reported he “missed that deadline” and had opted to debut the symphony this June — one month before the USA celebrates its 250th anniversary.

Those plans have now gone out the window, though, because Glass is not a fan of Trump.

“Symphony No. 15 is a portrait of Abraham Lincoln, and the values of the Kennedy Center today are in direct conflict with the message of the Symphony,” Glass said. “Therefore, I feel an obligation to withdraw this Symphony premiere from the Kennedy Center under its current leadership.”

His cancelation comes as the recently-renamed performing arts center has dealt with several other artists scrapping performances because of their disdain for the president.

In December, the annual Christmas Eve jazz concert at the Trump-Kennedy Center was canceled after the host learned about the name change.

“When I saw the name change on the Kennedy Center website and then hours later on the building, I chose to cancel our concert,” Chuck Redd — who had hosted the “Jazz Jams” since 2006 — said.

Other examples include the musical Hamilton aborting its 2025 run at the center, and actor Issa Rae canceling her sold-out show last year.

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that “attendance is down about 50 percent compared with the season before President Trump returned to office,” but the “annual fund-raising gala this year brought in about $3.5 million, a record.”

