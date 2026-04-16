FBI Analyzing ‘Potentially Critical DNA’ Found In Nancy Guthrie’s Home: Report

The FBI has reportedly come into the possession of “potentially critical DNA” that was found at the home of Nancy Guthrie.

Nancy, the mother of Today anchor Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing after vanishing from her Arizona home without a trace. Shortly after the news of her disappearance, police stated that Nancy likely did not leave her home willingly. Throughout the months-long nationwide search for the 84-year-old, police analyzed surveillance footage for potential suspects and even received numerous ransom letters from the alleged kidnapper.

A Thursday report from ABC News revealed that the FBI was “using new technology” to analyze the DNA sample. The report added:

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has previously described the DNA recovered from Nancy Guthrie’s home as a sample that came from more than one person. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos recently told a Neighborhood Watch group that it could take six more months to untangle the sample, separate the strands and isolate what investigators need. The sheriff also said as many as five other labs around the country are working on the Guthrie case. It was not immediately clear which ones, what their roles are or whether there are additional DNA samples that are potentially relevant.

Savannah, who took an extended leave from NBC News, announced a $1 million reward for her mother’s safe return in late February. She recently went back to work in an emotional on-air return.

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