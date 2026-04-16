CNN Panel Cracks Up At Reporting on RFK Jr’s Bonkers Diary Entries: ‘Just Gonna Leave It There!’

During a discussion on Thursday of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s testimony on Capitol Hill, CNN’s Dana Bash mused over the prospect of lawmakers asking about the eyebrow-raising diary entries in a new biography.

“Before we go to break, one of the things that I’m curious to see if he’s asked about is some of the information that is in a new biography that is coming out,” Bash began.

“This author, apparently, he says, got access to RFK Jr.’s diaries. One, this is just a headline from people magazine, quote, ‘The biggest bombshells from RFK Jr.’s diaries: slicing off a raccoon’s penis, flying with Epstein and listing the women he bedded. Now, I should say CNN has reached out to HHS for comment. We are not able to verify the authenticity of the journal entries that were allegedly written by RFK Jr., taken by his ex-wife, and then supposedly given to the author,” Bash said, looking to Capitol Hill reporter Manu Raju for comment.

“I’m not even sure what to say about that!” Raju laughed as Bash added, “Just gonna leave it there!”

“But senators should ask him about any of this, and he should have to explain it. Why not? He’s testifying in a public hearing,” Raju said.

The book, RFK Jr.: The Fall and Rise, by New York Post writer Isabel Vincent, quotes from a diary entry, where Kennedy allegedly wrote about his encounter with a dead raccoon.

“I was standing in front of my parked car on I-684 cutting the penis out of a road-killed raccoon, thinking about how weird some of my family members have turned out to be,” Kennedy is quoted as writing.

Kennedy alleged that he collected the road-kill genitals to “study them later” while his “kids waited patiently in the car.”

TMZ, which just launched its Washington Bureau, did ask Kennedy about it Thursday, during a break in the proceedings.

“Secretary, what did you do with the raccoon’s dead penis?” the TMZ reporter asked Kennedy. “Where is it now?”

The question elicited a chuckle and nothing more from Kennedy, who walked on through the halls of the Capitol.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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