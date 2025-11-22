The FBI concluded that President Donald Trump’s would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks acted alone when he targeted the president in Butler, Pennsylvania in July 2024.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, FBI Director Kash Patel and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino shared findings from the large-scale investigation and insisted there is “no cover-up” to be found in the Butler case.

“We have reviewed this case over and over — looked into every nugget. We have spoken to the families, the president — there is no cover-up here. There is no motive for it, there is no reason for it,” Bongino said.

Some right-wing pundits like Tucker Carlson have floated theories like Trump’s FBI lied about Crooks, 20, the assassination attempt. Carlson claimed Crooks had “no online footprint,” something the FBI quickly pushed back on.

“This FBI has never said Thomas Crooks had no online footprint. Ever,” they wrote on X.

This FBI has never said Thomas Crooks had no online footprint. Ever. https://t.co/nJ6S4CWIp0 — FBI Rapid Response (@FBI_Response) November 13, 2025

There were nearly 500 people assigned to the case, chasing down thousands of tips and conducting more than 1000 interviews. Crooks, who was killed by Secret Service after shooting at the president, had dozens of online accounts connected to him, including foreign email accounts, but officials found no evidence of coordination with anyone in regards to the assassination attempt.

“When there was a lead about an overseas connection — the two instances where we became aware of the foreign accounts — the FBI reached out to foreign governments. Very quickly, they provided the full contents of the accounts,” an unnamed FBI senior official told Fox.

The official concluded that “here is no foreign connection in this case” nor any “individual that is outside U.S. borders or inside U.S. borders that had any role in directing him, inspiring him, or assisting him in any way.”

Bongino also said there was evidence of Crooks “advocating for political violence” in posts in 2019 and 2020.

Lara Trump joined Fox & Friends Weekend on Saturday shortly after the exclusive Fox report dropped, and she claimed the president, her father-in-law, is “satisfied” with the results of the investigation.

“No one more so than President Trump deserved an answer on what happened in Butler, Pennsylvania, and he says he is satisfied,” she said.

Watch above via Fox News.