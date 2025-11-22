Stunned Kaitlan Collins Sums Up Trump’s Shocking Friday: ‘Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Out — Zohran Mamdani Appears To Be In’

CNN anchor and Senior White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins summed up a stunning turn of events, as President Donald Trump embraced New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and celebrated the shock resignation of former ally Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

On Friday night’s edition of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, the anchor came on the air shortly after Rep. Greene announced that she will resign from Congress effective Jan. 5, 2026. As Collins noted, the development occurred just hours after Trump held an Oval Office meeting withb Mamdani that’s being described as a “lovefest”:

KAITLAN COLLINS: We don’t often use the word, shocking, here, on this show. But that is really the only fitting way to describe this headline, as we come on the air tonight.

Marjorie Taylor Greene says that she is resigning from Congress. The MAGA firebrand and Georgia congresswoman explains that her very public falling out that has happened, over these last few weeks, with President Trump, was the driving factor in this decision.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE (R-GA): I have too much self-respect and dignity. I love my family way too much. And I do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President that we all fought for, only to fight and win my election, while Republicans will likely lose the midterms, and in turn be expected to defend the President against impeachment, after he hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me.

It’s all so absurd and completely unserious. I refuse to be a battered wife, hoping it all goes away and gets better.

There is no plan to save the world or a 4D chess game being played.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COLLINS: That is just part of what is a 10-minute long statement that just dropped so unexpectedly, it actually took us a minute to make sure that we were hearing Marjorie Taylor Greene right.

This is a rift that has been building and building, between Marjorie Taylor Greene and President Trump, to the point that this week started with the President calling his one-time staunch ally, a traitor, over her dogged pursuit of the Epstein files. She’s broken with him on several fronts lately. That includes the Obamacare subsidies, health care, the cost of living.

That all leads us to where this week ended, with the President talking about affordability and heaping praise on someone who is the opposite of Marjorie Taylor Greene, and typically one of his favorite targets.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Just had a great meeting. A really good, very productive meeting.

It was a great meeting.

I enjoyed the meeting. We had a great meeting.

I think you’re going to have, hopefully a really great mayor. I think this mayor can do some things that are going to be really great.

He has a chance to really do something great for New York.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COLLINS: Yes, for those of you keeping score at home, for President Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene is out, and Zohran Mamdani appears to be in.