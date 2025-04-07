‘We’d Lose The War’: Tucker Carlson Warns Against Bombing Iran as Tariff War Tanks Markets

Tucker Carlson raised eyebrows on Monday by arguing that President Donald Trump’s tariffs have made it so the U.S. “can’t afford” a war with Iran.

The fired Fox News host turned internet provocateur wrote on X, “Whatever you think of tariffs, it’s clear that now is the worst possible time for the United States to participate in a military strike on Iran. We can’t afford it.”

“Thousands of Americans would die. We’d lose the war that follows. Nothing would be more destructive to our country. And yet we’re closer than ever, thanks to unrelenting pressure from neocons. This is suicidal. Anyone advocating for conflict with Iran is not an ally of the United States, but an enemy,” added Carlson in typical hyperbolic fashion.

Trump threatened to bomb Iran in an interview with NBC News last week, saying, “If they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing. It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before.”

So you’re saying Trump is an enemy of America? Because there are no “neocons” pushing anything. This is all Trump. The same guy who took out Soleimani and warned Iran not to retaliate or he would take out 52 sites in honor of the hostages they took in 79. The same guy who bombed… https://t.co/lmx38yc4te — Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@marcthiessen) April 7, 2025

Fox contributor and Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen replied to Carlson, asking if he’s calling Trump an “enemy’ of the U.S. “So you’re saying Trump is an enemy of America? Because there are no “neocons” pushing anything. This is all Trump,” wrote Thiessen, adding:

The same guy who took out Soleimani and warned Iran not to retaliate or he would take out 52 sites in honor of the hostages they took in 79. The same guy who bombed Syria twice for using CW on its people. The same guy who launched a cyber attack on Russia. The same guy who destroyed the ISIS caliphate and is now destroying the Houthis. He’s not an isolationist like you. Stop attacking Trump.

New York Post writer Mark Toth hit back at Carlson, calling the post his “dumbest national security tweet ever.”

“Iran can’t even defeat Israel, let alone save its Hamas, Hezbollah & Houthi proxies & he thinks the U.S. would lose the war that follows? Did he get a lobotomy when he was in Moscow interviewing Putin?” added Toth.

Carlson, who is a close ally and regular advisor to Trump, has long broken with conservatives on foreign policy and other issues – adopting a non-interventionist and Russia-friendly outlook.

Below are some other reactions to Carlson:

Tariffs are just another excuse for Tucker to white-knight American-murdering Islamists. https://t.co/noR4XowMsa — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) April 7, 2025

Wrong. And we can let Israel do it. https://t.co/J8FWJWcMjD — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) April 7, 2025

On the day Netanyahu visits Trump and will likely push him to consider a strike on Iran. https://t.co/aBivjq88y6 — Alex Marquardt (@MarquardtA) April 7, 2025

Anyone advocating that the Islamic Republic of Iran is not an enemy of the West, is an enemy of the West. https://t.co/B2GBQi0G0O — Josh Howie (@joshxhowie) April 7, 2025

“Anyone advocating for conflict with Iran is not an ally of the United States, but an enemy.”

One can be cautious about Iran without criminalizing an entire political (and, let’s not be shy, ethnic) class.

Tucker had a prime speaking spot at RNC. Brokered JD as VP. Has Jr’s ear. https://t.co/A8OlHDfR43 — Ron Kampeas (@kampeas) April 7, 2025

This is intended as a memo to Trump https://t.co/VSqMJIC67k — Tom Woods (@ThomasEWoods) April 7, 2025

