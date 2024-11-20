Fetterman Attacks Speaker Johnson’s Transgender Bathroom Ban, Invites Sarah McBride To Use Bathroom In His Office

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) slammed Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) for banning a transgender congresswoman from using women’s bathrooms in the Capitol.

On Monday, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) announced a proposed resolution banning trans women from using women’s bathrooms on Capitol Hill. The resolution was a direct response to Representative-elect Sarah McBride (D-DE) becoming the first openly trans congressperson in U.S. history.

The next day, Johnson offered mixed messages on his view of the situation. When he was first asked about it, he declined to elaborate much while also saying that they would “accommodate the needs of every single person.”

Just hours later, however, Johnson was more firm in his stance. He bluntly stated, “A man is a man and a woman is a woman, and a man cannot become a woman.”

Someone must've told Mike Johnson after his first statement that he sounded too much like a squish. Note the difference in his second statement today about McBride. pic.twitter.com/ceJ6ybrrbS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 20, 2024

Johnson made the ban official on Wednesday, prompting a scathing tweet from Fetterman.

“There’s no job I’m afraid to lose if it requires me to degrade anyone,” he said. “If that’s a defining issue for a voter, there will be a different candidate. We have a bathroom in my office that anybody is welcome to use, including Representative-elect Sarah McBride.”

There’s no job I’m afraid to lose if it requires me to degrade anyone. If that’s a defining issue for a voter, there will be a different candidate. We have a bathroom in my office that anybody is welcome to use, including Representative-elect Sarah McBride. pic.twitter.com/Y8ZZbzFVq6 — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) November 20, 2024

In her own response to the ban, McBride said she would follow the new rules “even if I disagree with them.” She then accused Republicans of trying to “distract from the real issues.”

I’m not here to fight about bathrooms. I’m here to fight for Delawareans and to bring down costs facing families. pic.twitter.com/bCuv7pIZBY — Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) November 20, 2024

