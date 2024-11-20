Fetterman Attacks Speaker Johnson’s Transgender Bathroom Ban, Invites Sarah McBride To Use Bathroom In His Office
U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) slammed Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) for banning a transgender congresswoman from using women’s bathrooms in the Capitol.
On Monday, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) announced a proposed resolution banning trans women from using women’s bathrooms on Capitol Hill. The resolution was a direct response to Representative-elect Sarah McBride (D-DE) becoming the first openly trans congressperson in U.S. history.
The next day, Johnson offered mixed messages on his view of the situation. When he was first asked about it, he declined to elaborate much while also saying that they would “accommodate the needs of every single person.”
Just hours later, however, Johnson was more firm in his stance. He bluntly stated, “A man is a man and a woman is a woman, and a man cannot become a woman.”
Johnson made the ban official on Wednesday, prompting a scathing tweet from Fetterman.
“There’s no job I’m afraid to lose if it requires me to degrade anyone,” he said. “If that’s a defining issue for a voter, there will be a different candidate. We have a bathroom in my office that anybody is welcome to use, including Representative-elect Sarah McBride.”
In her own response to the ban, McBride said she would follow the new rules “even if I disagree with them.” She then accused Republicans of trying to “distract from the real issues.”
