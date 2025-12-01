‘Flat Out Lies!’ Ana Navarro Argues Trump’s War March With Venezuela Has Nothing to Do With Drugs

The View’s Ana Navarro declared Monday that Donald Trump’s desire for regime change in Venezuela has nothing to do with stopping the flow of illegal drugs into the United States.

Trump has claimed that the deadly drug fentanyl has been coming into the U.S. through Venezuela, which Navarro debunked.

“The most ironic thing about this — so [Trump is] doing all of this against Venezuela and, let me just be clear: Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela is a horrible, cruel, corrupt dictator. The day he leaves, whether it is to a hellhole somewhere or if he dies and goes to hell, I will be very happy,” Navarro said, continuing:

But I think America needs to ask themselves, do we want to perpetrate regime change in the region? Donald Trump is trying to convince Americans that this is about fighting drugs, and this is because Maduro released crazy people — opened up the jails and the insane asylums and sent people here. That second part is flat-out lies. There is no evidence of that. On the drug aspect, very little of the drugs that go through Venezuela actually come to the United States. That is not the preferred path for drug dealers. The preferred path actually goes through the pacific coast, through Central America.

Navarro then pointed out the hypocrisy of Trump’s recent pardon of former Honduran president, Orlando Hernandez, “who actually is in U.S. prison right now with a 45-year sentence for having flooded the streets of the United States with cocaine for decades and decades.”

Navarro concluded, “So, you can’t on the one hand be portraying yourself as the fighter of drugs and we are going to go to war against Maduro and against Venezuela because they are flooding us with drugs — which they’re not — and on the other hand, pardon the guy who actually did flood us with drugs.”

Trump confirmed over the weekend that he spoke with Maduro by phone but wouldn’t comment on the context of the call. Meanwhile, The Miami Herald reported that the U.S. guaranteed safe passage to Maduro and his family if he agrees to resign immediately.

Watch the clip above via ABC’s The View.