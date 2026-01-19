READ: Trump Warns He Has No ‘Obligation to Think Purely of Peace’ Over Greenland in Unhinged Letter

President Donald Trump directly linked his demand that Denmark hand over Greenland to his personal grievance over having not received the Nobel Peace Prize in a startling letter sent to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and leaked on Monday, warning that as a result of the snub, he “no longer” felt “an obligation to think purely of Peace.”

The message, first reported by PBS and sent to multiple European embassies, argues that Denmark has no legitimate claim to Greenland, asserting without evidence that Copenhagen cannot defend the territory from Russia or China. In a particularly revealing passage, Trump links his foreign policy posture directly to Norway’s supposed role in denying him the Peace Prize, despite the government having no say in the award.

Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America. Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a ‘right of ownership’ anyway? There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also. I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT

Norway’s prime minister’s office declined immediate comment. The Norwegian government has no involvement in Nobel decisions, which are made independently by the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

Entries for the 2025 Peace Prize closed before the president returned to office, eventually given to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, who gifted her medal to Trump during a visit to the Oval Office last week.

The letter lands amid widening NATO alarm over Trump’s renewed fixation on Greenland. Trump has vowed to impose escalating tariffs on European allies until the US is allowed to buy Greenland, and has refused to rule out military intervention. Protests have already erupted in Nuuk, the island’s capital, where demonstrators gathered outside the U.S. consulate.

Over the weekend, Norway joined seven European allies in a joint statement backing Denmark and warning that U.S. tariff threats risk “a dangerous downward spiral” in transatlantic relations.

Støre confirmed on Monday that he had received the message after sending Trump a text objecting to the proposed tariffs on Norway and other European countries linked to the deployment of troops to Greenland.

European officials have pointed out that Greenland is already covered by NATO’s collective defense pact, a detail Trump continues to dismiss.

A small military dispatch arrived in Greenland on Thursday, involving Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, the Netherlands, and the U.K. as part of the Danish-led joint exercises called Operation Arctic Endurance.