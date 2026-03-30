Anonymous Prankster Artists Mock Trump by Putting a Giant Golden Toilet Near Lincoln Memorial

President Donald Trump’s love for gold decor is well known, and an anonymous group of artists is trolling him about his shiny White House renovations with a giant toilet sculpture in that favorite color.

In October, Trump announced he had renovated the Lincoln Bathroom at the White House, proudly posting pictures showing a new aesthetic of marble tile and gold fixtures. At his direction, the Oval Office has seen a plethora of golden decor added to the walls, crown moldings, and picture frames — including new inlays that sharp-eyed commenters found matched those sold at Home Depot.

The president has faced sharp criticism for the golden renovations, some on grounds of taste and others because of the cost, especially during wartime and economic troubles.

The anonymous art collective known as “The Secret Handshake” took aim at Trump with a new “satirical monument,” reported Huffington Post’s Jennifer Bendery — a 10-foot-tall faux marble throne with a golden toilet.

NEW: A gold toilet mounted on a 10-foot-tall marble throne now sits by the Lincoln Memorial, a satirical monument honoring Trump for his focus on a WH bathroom renovation. "An unwavering visionary who looked down, saw a problem and painted it gold.” https://t.co/IgdXTPAoAT — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) March 30, 2026

“A Throne Fit for a King” was installed early Monday morning, Bendery reported, and a plaque on the side makes clear the intent.

"A Throne Fit For A King" pic.twitter.com/evJF7I1owL — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) March 30, 2026

The plaque reads:

A THRONE FIT FOR A KING IN A TIME OF UNPRECEDENTED DIVISION, ESCALATING CONFLICT, AND ECONOMIC TURMOIL PRESIDENT TRUMP FOCUSED ON WHAT TRULY MATTERED: REMODELING THE LINCOLN BATHROOM IN THE WHITE HOUSE. THIS, HIS CROWNING ACHIEVEMENT, IS A BOLD REMINDER THAT THE PRESIDENT ISN’T JUST A BUSINESSMAN, HE’S TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS. IT STANDS AS A TRIBUTE TO AN UNWAVERING VISIONARY WHO LOOKED DOWN, SAW A PROBLEM, AND

PAINTED IT GOLD.

Tourists were merrily posing for photos sitting on the “golden throne,” according to numerous social media posts.

The protest group "Secret Handshake" have erected a golden toilet "throne" at the Lincoln Memorial to protest President Trump's emphasis on remodeling the White House instead of dealing with other issues. Tourists are having fun posing for pictures there. pic.twitter.com/lhC7871ZGT — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) March 30, 2026

Huffington Post reached out to the White House for comment, and spokesperson Davis Ingle issued a statement saying, “President Trump is making the White House and our entire Nation’s Capital more beautiful than ever before. The president will never stop working on behalf of the American people and fulfill the promises that he was overwhelmingly elected to do.”

Mediaite could not find a record of Trump campaigning on renovating the White House bathrooms.

This is not the first art installation by The Secret Handshake mocking Trump. One of the most infamous went up last October, a bronze sculpture at the National Mall showing Trump holding hands with deceased child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein titled “Best Friends Forever.” The group’s website still offers a free downloadable 3D printable design of the statue.

Donald Trump & Jeffrey Epstein: Best Friends Forever. Release the files! pic.twitter.com/arRcOe8DAl — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) October 6, 2025

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