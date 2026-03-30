Trump Teases Presidential Library – And the Building Looks Very Familiar

President Donald Trump has released first-look renderings of his presidential library – and the building looks very familiar.

Set to tower over the water in Miami, Florida, the skyscraper’s shimmering glass façade that tapers into a needle-like spire is reminiscent of New York City’s One World Trade Center building.

In May 2025, the president’s son, Eric Trump, founded a nonprofit alongside the president’s son-in-law, Michael Boulos, designed to raise money for Trump’s presidential library.

The incorporation papers declared that the nonprofit, called the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library Foundation, was designed to “steward, preserve, and celebrate the legacy and historical record of President Donald J. Trump and his presidency.”

Eric Trump took to X to marvel at the new rendering video of the presidential library.

“FIRST LOOK: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Library is officially here,” he wrote. “Over the past six months, I have poured my heart and soul into this project with my incredible team at @Trump. This landmark on the water in Miami, Florida, will stand as a lasting testament to an amazing man, an amazing developer, and the greatest President our Nation has ever known. These images have never been seen by the public — until today. Enjoy!”

Also seen in the renderings are a rooftop lawn equipped with a fountain, an outdoor space reminiscent of the White House Rose Garden, an Oval Office replica, and a gold-and-white ballroom that may call to mind the work-in-progress White House ballroom.

In the video renderings, a theater is home to a large, Oscar-like gold statue of Trump with his arm raised in a fist bump, and gold escalators akin to those the president descended at Trump Towers when he first announced he would seek candidacy in 2015.

There are currently fifteen presidential libraries, spanning from former Presidents Herbert Hoover to Joe Biden. These institutions are run by the National Archives and Records Administration and are designed to preserve and share the historical records and artifacts of U.S. presidents as a form of museum archive.

Watch above via trumplibrary.org.

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