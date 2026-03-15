Fox News Senior White House correspondent and anchor Jacqui Heinrich called out President Donald Trump’s chief economist Kevin Hassett over Secretary of Energy Chris Wright’s failure to answer a tough question about the price of oil.

On NBC’s Meet the Press, Kristen Welker asked Wright if Americans should “be worried that this war will actually drive the price of oil above $200 a barrel?”

Wright did not offer a “yes” or a “no” even when Welker pressed him.

On this week’s edition of Fox News Channel’s The Sunday Briefing, Heinrich pointed out that Wright is taking flak for that answer, and asked him the same question:

FOX NEWS SENIOR WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT AND ANCHOR JACQUI HEINRICH: The energy secretary was asked this morning, on Meet the Press, about what the Iranians are saying that you could see oil prices at $200 a barrel. His answer to the anchor of that show was, don’t listen to the Iranians, or I would doubt what the Iranian are saying about much of anything. But there are some headlines calling out the fact that he didn’t answer the yes or no question. So do you expect that that number could happen, $200 an oil,$200 a barrel oil? Is that possible? NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL DIRECTOR KEVIN HASSETT: You know, what happens in White houses is that people come on a show like this and then they’ll tell you what they think. But the best measure of what you think or what you should think about the future of oil prices is what we see in futures markets. And I actually believe what we in futures market, which is that this is going to end relatively quickly. In the futures markets, they’ve got the price of oil dropping about as fast as I’ve ever seen it going down in the end of the horizon to below $50 a barrel. And so that’s what… Financial markets are saying right now. So financial markets agree with what President Trump says, which is that this is a temporary shock, that we’re not going to eliminate the harm from the disruption, but we’re going to minimize the harm.

Watch above via Fox News Channel’s The Sunday Briefing.

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