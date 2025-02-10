Fox Buys Conservative Media Company Behind Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly Podcasts

Fox Corp announced on Monday that it purchased Red Seat Ventures, a digital media startup behind fast-growing podcasts and internet shows like those of Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Piers Morgan, Eric Bolling, and Bill O’Reilly.

Red Seat Ventures will remain a “standalone entity” within Fox’s Tubi Medi Group, according to the statement, which did not disclose a purchase price.

Paul Cheesbrough, the CEO of Tubi Media Group, will become the chairman of Red Seat and released a statement saying, “The creator economy is one of the fastest growing media categories worldwide by measure of reach and influence, and consumers are increasingly looking to get their information, insights, and entertainment directly from the voices and brands they trust across these platforms.”

Cheesbrough also praised Red Seats founding partners Chris and Kevin Balfe, adding, “Working with two outstanding entrepreneurs like Chris and Kevin, we see tremendous opportunities to drive additional scale in genres such as sports, news, and entertainment and look forward to supporting the continued growth of this business.”

Kelly, a former Fox News host herself, quickly took to X to dispel any suggestion she was somehow back on the Fox payroll. “To be clear, Red Seat sells ads for our show. They do not “create content” for us as Variety @bristei claim. My producers & I do that. Nor does Red Seat have any ownership in our show which is owned 100% by me. Happy for Fox & Red Seat but it has virtually nothing to do with me,” Kelly wrote on X.

The New York Times added some additional context as to exactly what Red Seat does for the podcasters it lists as clients. “The firm offers a suite of services — including studio and production teams, ad sales, marketing, branding and creative input — and is planning to expand into sports and entertainment. Red Seat also owns and operates CrimeCon, an annual convention for true-crime enthusiasts, and its maritime cousin, CrimeCruise,” noted Michael Grynbaum, adding:

The deal raises the prospect that Red Seat-affiliated programming, which is distributed on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and other third-party platforms, could also be carried on Fox-owned digital services. Existing Fox personalities could also potentially use Red Seat’s resources to develop their own online brands. The Fox Corporation declined to elaborate on specific plans.

Chris Balfe, who began his career working with Glenn Beck, and later helped start The Blaze, added on X, “I’m so exited to share the news that Fox Corporation has acquired Red Seat Ventures. I’m staying on as CEO, and with the help of FOX, will accelerate our growth in the creator economy. I’m thankful beyond words for the support of our clients and employees.”