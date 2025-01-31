Fox Scrubs DEI Commitment From Job Listings After Being Called Out By Oliver Darcy

Fox reportedly scrubbed its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives from all its job listings on Thursday after media journalist Oliver Darcy called out the disparity of championing DEI as an organization while hosts echoed President Donald Trump’s criticism of it.

In the Friday edition of his Status newsletter, Darcy reported that every job posting — from Hannity to Fox & Friends — had proudly declared that the company was “deeply committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion, including attracting, retaining, and promoting diverse talent.” The listings also boasted that “reflecting the diversity of the world around us is critical to our company’s success.”

However, Darcy wrote, when confronted about the contradiction, Fox promptly erased the DEI language from the job listings.

A Fox News spokesperson told Darcy the move was part of a routine legal review: “Fox News Media routinely reviews our legal obligations including under federal, state, and local law and we have removed this language.”

Fox News offered Mediaite the same statement.

Darcy’s interrogation of Fox came after Trump suggested that DEI at the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) “could have” been the cause of a deadly aircraft collision between a commercial flight and a military helicopter on Wednesday in Washington D.C., in which 67 people were killed.

On Thursday, according to Darcy, Fox News host Sean Hannity said that the crash highlighted “why DEI can be dangerous.” Another host, Jesse Watters, the journalist said, claimed air traffic control had staffing shortages due to “DEI quotas.” Host Laura Ingraham also demanded that “all that nonsense [about] diversity has to go.”

It was the DEI criticism of these hosts that prompted Darcy’s query, since many of the job listings were for the shows that these hosts work on.