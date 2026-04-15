Hungary’s New PM Roasts Country’s ‘Unfit’ President After Meeting With Him

Hungary’s prime minister-elect Péter Magyar shared a picture from his meeting with Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok on Wednesday while deeming Sulyok “unfit” for his office and calling for his ouster.

Magyar prevailed over longtime Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Sunday’s elections, ending Orbán’s more than a decade-and-a-half hold on power. In the days since, Magyar has struck a less-than-conciliatory tone.

“I have arrived at the Sándor Palace to meet the President of Hungary. @DrTamasSulyok is unworthy of representing the unity of the Hungarian nation. He is unfit to serve as the guardian of legality. He is not fit to serve as a moral authority or a role model,” wrote Magyar in a post on X early Wednesday morning. “Following the formation of the new government, Tamás Sulyok must leave office immediately.”

I have arrived at the Sándor Palace to meet the President of Hungary.@DrTamasSulyok is unworthy of representing the unity of the Hungarian nation. He is unfit to serve as the guardian of legality. He is not fit to serve as a moral authority or a role model. Following the… pic.twitter.com/aBChLJrv7K — Magyar Péter (Ne féljetek) (@magyarpeterMP) April 15, 2026

Sulyok was the Fidesz–KDNP (Orbán’s party) presidential candidate in the 2024 election.

Orbán has been praised by some American conservatives for his right-wing social policies and opposition to mass migration, but criticized by others over democratic backsliding under his watch, as well as his relatively friendly posture toward Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Magyar is also considered a right-wing candidate in Hungary, but ran on an anti-corruption platform.

During a Wednesday interview with M1, a pro-Orbán broadcaster, Magyar told his interlocutor that “One element of our program is that this factory of lies will end once a Tisza government is formed. The fake news broadcast here must stop, and we will create independent, objective and impartial conditions to end this propaganda.”

“What has been happening here since 2010 is something that [Joseph] Goebbels or the North Korean leadership would admire — not a single true word being spoken. This cannot continue,” he added.

“In this studio, it has been said several times that my minor children do not speak to me, while they live with me,” marveled Magyar.

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