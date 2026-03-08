Fox’s Maria Bartiromo Quizzes Trump Spox On Possibility of Ground Troops in Iran: Mothers Are ‘Worried That We’re Going to Have a Draft’

Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo quizzed White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Sunday about whether President Donald Trump’s plans to send ground troops to Iran.

“I want to get your take about this idea of troops on the ground,” Bartiromo said, during an interview on Sunday Morning Futures. “Mothers out there are worried that we’re going to have a draft, that they’re going to see their sons and daughters get involved in this. What do you want to say about the president’s plans for troops on the ground? As we know, it’s been largely an air campaign up until now.”

“It has been, and it will continue to be,” Leavitt said before adding, “and President Trump wisely does not remove options off of the table. I know a lot of politicians like to do that quickly, but the president as commander in chief wants to continue to assess the success of this military operation. It’s not part of the current plan right now, but the president, again, wisely keeps his options on table.”

Leavitt continued:

But as commander in chief, there’s no greater priority or responsibility to this president than of course protecting the American people and our troops and bases in the Middle East, which Iran has been threatening for 47 years. They have killed and maimed thousands of American soldiers. And President Trump was not going to allow Iran to attack our bases and our troops and our men and women in the Middle East first, and that’s why he took this historic action by launching Operation Epic Fury.

On Saturday, Trump and members of his administration attended the dignified transfer of six U.S. troops who were killed in the early days of the Iran conflict. The fallen soldiers honored were; Maj. Jeffrey O’Brien, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, Capt. Cody Khork, Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, and Sgt. Declan Coady.

Watch the clip above via Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo on Fox News.

