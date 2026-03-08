Jesse Jackson’s Son Swipes at Obama and Biden After Politically-Charged Eulogies: They ‘Do Not Know Jesse Jackson’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jesse Jackson Jr. took a not-so-subtle swipe at three former Democratic presidents who spoke at his father’s memorial service — Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden — saying they did not know the real Jesse Jackson.

“Yesterday I listened for several hours of three United States presidents who do not know Jesse Jackson,” he said on Saturday.

Jackson Jr. continued, “He maintained a tense relationship with the political order, not because the presidents were White or Black, but the demands of our message, the demands of speaking for the least of these — those who are disinherited, the damned, the dispossessed, the disrespected — demanded not Democratic or Republican solutions, but demanded a consistent, prophetic voice that at no point in time sold us out as a people.”

The sharp opening to his eulogy was made in front of a crowd at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters in Chicago.

Jackson Jr. — who served as a Democratic representative from Illinois between 1995 and 2012 — made his remarks a day after the ex-presidents honored his father. Obama’s speech was the most political of the three former presidents, with Obama clearly dissing President Donald Trump at one point, without mentioning him by name.

“Each day, we’re told by those in high office to fear each other and to turn on each other, and that some Americans count more than others, and that some don’t even count at all,” Obama said. “Everywhere we see greed and bigotry, being celebrated and bullying and mockery masquerading as strength.”

Ex-Vice President Kamala Harris made similar comments, saying it was hard to believe Jackson was not around to help America “get through” Trump’s presidency.

Clinton was less focused on politics, saying he was there “more as a friend than a former president. [Jackson] was my friend when I needed him.”

And Biden went viral on X for saying at one point he was “a hell of a lot smarter than most of you” — apparently aimed at people who laughed at him as a kid for having a stutter.

Watch Jackson Jr.’s eulogy above via CBS Chicago.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!