Fox’s Maria Bartiromo Rolls Out Exclusive With ‘President Donald Trump’ — Asks If His Border Advice Is ‘Dangerous’

Fox Business Network host Maria Bartiromo rolled out her exclusive with “President Donald Trump” (who is the former president) with a clip in which she asks if his advice on a border deal is “dangerous.”

Trump’s ranting about immigrants has included several bouts of quoting Hitler and other dehumanizing Nazi rhetoric, and a chunk in his victory speeches demonizing an immigrant “invasion” as well. But Trump has also pushed Republicans to scuttle a border deal in order to deny President Joe Biden a political victory. To all appearances, he has succeeded.

On Friday morning’s edition of Fox Business Network’s Mornings With Maria, the host rolled out preview clips of her interview — identifying Trump as “President Donald Trump” in graphics and verbally — that included asking Trump if it’s “dangerous” for him to urge a delay on a border deal he insists is terrible but has not seen:

MARIA BARTIROMO: Is it dangerous right now to stop Congress from doing a deal on immigration? Should we be waiting for you to get back into office? DONALD TRUMP: You can’t do a bad deal. The deal they’re looking at is terrible. They’re going to allow part of the deal. You know, they’re not releasing the papers. That’s always a bad sign. Nobody can get a hold of that. MARIA BARTIROMO: They’re going to release it Friday night. DONALD TRUMP: Why? Why weren’t they releasing it earlier than that? Because it’s no good. And it’s no good for the Republicans. And frankly, any Republican that signs it should be ashamed of himself or herself. It’s five thou, and you don’t have to look beyond that because it’s a very weak deal. But for one, for starters, they want to allow 5,000 people to come to our country, like on a daily basis. They said on a daily basis, 5,000 people. That’s a lot of people. MARIA BARTIROMO: Why would Lankford be agreeing to that? DONALD TRUMP: I don’t know. These are very nice, man, Mitch McConnell. I mean, he’s agreed billions of dollars and trillions of dollars for projects that are Green New Deal. You know, I call it the Green New Scam. Trillions of dollars for the Green New Scam. So that’s maybe worse. I don’t think there’s anything you can do that’s worse than a bad immigration deal. And they’re doing a bad deal. You’re better off not having a deal than having a bad deal. And that’s what they’re negotiating. 5000. That’s a that’s a lot of people coming in. Look, I had the safest border, the most secure border in our country in the history of our country. And now we have the worst. We have the worst border in the history of the world. There’s never been a border that allowed millions of people to come into a country, even a third world country, that fight them off. I always say with sticks and stones that fight them with sticks and stones. They’re destroying our country and it’s not sustainable. MARIA BARTIROMO: And that was just a clip of my interview with President Donald Trump. The full interview will air this Sunday on Sunday Morning Futures.

Watch above via Fox Business Network’s Mornings With Maria.