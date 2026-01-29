Fox’s Martha MacCallum Gobsmacked After Hakeem Jeffries Pleads Ignorance on Mass NYC Arrest

Fox News’ Martha MacCallum was taken aback when House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) pleaded ignorance on Thursday about a mass arrest of anti-ICE protesters in New York City.

The two debated the potential for a partial government shutdown over funding for the Department of Homeland Security during Thursday’s episode of The Story with Martha MacCallum, when the host brought up anti-ICE protests in a neighboring district.

“In New York, your home state, the other night there was a protest in a hotel in Manhattan, and the New York Police Department went in and they said either — because I want to point out that the Trump administration, they’re saying you cannot put yourself in between a law enforcement operation,” MacCallum said. “You can certainly protest but you can’t put yourself in between a law enforcement operation.”

“So, there were 65 New Yorkers arrested by the New York City Police Department and Mayor [Zohran] Mamdani did not protest this at all. Do you support that action by the New York City police, and why didn’t we see that in Minnesota? Would that not have been a good idea?” she asked.

Jeffries answered, “I’m unfamiliar with that particular incident,” to which McCallum reacted with, “Hmm.”

“I’m happy to look into it and come back on your show and comment on it, but what I will say is that the American people — hundreds of millions of folks — saw a cold-blooded killing of Alex Pretti. He was called by the Trump administration ‘a would-be assassin’ and ‘domestic terrorist.’ No. That was a malignant lie,” said Jeffries

As Jeffries went on about Pretti’s occupation as an ICU nurse, MacCallum spoke over him, saying, “Well, the president has already attempted to remedy what you are talking about.”

“I hope so, but it remains to be seen,” Jeffries snapped back.

“All right, Leader Jeffries,” McCallum began, “I’m surprised you haven’t heard about that arrest of 65 people in New York. You represent the eighth district in New York. You hadn’t heard that 65 protesters were arrested in New York City?”

“Are you surprised that I’m here in Washington working to avert a government shutdown, and to make sure that ICE conducts itself like any other law enforcement agency in the country?” retorted Jeffries.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!