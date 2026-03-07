Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) praised “good dude” Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) and called him a “significant upgrade” as President Donald Trump’s nominee to head the Department of Homeland Security.

Fetterman joined Kayleigh McEnany on Fox News’ Saturday in America where he criticized his fellow Democrats not supporting “Operation Epic Fury,” the U.S. military operation targeting Iran’s current regime.

The senator also addressed throwing his support behind Mullin so quickly after Trump announced he would be replacing Kristi Noem. Noem faced bipartisan calls to step down, facing criticism over DHS spending and her response to federal immigration agents shooting and killing two American citizens in Minneapolis.

Fetterman told McEnany he got to know Mullin well during a trip Turks and Caicos (TCI) in 2024 to advocate for detained American citizens to be released.

“I was the only Democrat that joined him on that mission the Turks and Caicos to help save those Americans being locked up in prison because they had a couple random bullets in there as accidentally… I mean, he’s a good dude. I know it’s a significant upgrade, and I’m absolutely going to vote for him,” Fetterman said.

The senator first announced his intention to vote for Mullin on Thursday. Fetterman made that announcement just minutes after Trump announced he was nominating Mullin.

“As a member of the Homeland Security Committee + Ranking Member of Subcommittee on Border Security: I’m not sure how many fellow Democrats will vote to support our colleague @SenMullin as the next DHS Secretary, but I am AYE,” he wrote on X.

As a member of the Homeland Security Committee + Ranking Member of Subcommittee on Border Security: I’m not sure how many fellow Democrats will vote to support our colleague @SenMullin as the next DHS Secretary, but I am AYE. — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) March 5, 2026

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!