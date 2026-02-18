Fox’s Peter Doocy Straight-Up Asks if Trump Is Concerned the Potomac River Is Going to ‘Smell Like Poop’

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt if President Donald Trump is concerned about the Potomac River smelling like poop at Wednesday’s press briefing.

A month earlier, a ruptured pipe resulted in millions of gallons of sewage being dumped into the river. Local officials have advised the public to avoid contact with the water as recovery plans continue to be worked out.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the historically-large sewage spill has become the subject of more political discourse. Trump has blamed Democrats — most notably Maryland Gov. Wes Moore — for “gross mismanagement” leading up to the rupture. In response, Moore’s administration has pointed out the fact that the pipeline actually falls under the responsibility of the federal government.

Asked about the ongoing pipeline debacle on Wednesday, Leavitt reiterated the president’s argument that it was up to local governments to request assistance from the federal government before the administration takes action. Moments later, Doocy asked if Trump was worried about the situation compromising his plans for America’s 250th birthday this summer.

“To your point about that, there are a lot of events coming up for America 250,” he said. “The president wants people from all over to come to the nation’s capital. Is he worried that, by the summer, the Potomac River will still smell like poop?”

The question drew laughter from the Leavitt and the rest of the briefing room.

“He is worried about that, which is why the federal government wants to fix it; and we hope that the local authorities will cooperate with us in doing so,” replied Leavitt.

