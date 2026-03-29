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Bill O’Reilly called Stephen Miller the “most powerful guy in the White House,” despite the recent complaints from insiders about President Donald Trump’s special adviser.

The former Fox News star gave Miller the compliment on his YouTube channel on Sunday.

He was interviewing former White House chief-of-staff Mick Mulvaney and discussing how Trump likes to pick “sycophants,” after he was surrounded by cabinet members who seemed to meddle in his decisions during the president’s first term. O’Reilly said Miller does not seem to fit that suck-up mold, though, and is “more militant about everything” than Trump is, including deporting illegal immigrants.

Mulvaney agreed, saying “the one thing about Stephen is it’s a constant. Stephen was just as adamant and militant about [immigration] as in the first term.”

He also agreed with O’Reilly that Miller “still has the president’s ear.”

Their comments stand out, considering The Daily Mail reported on Saturday that Trump insiders are fuming over Miller’s role as a “puppet master.” The report said Miller worked to “undermine” recently-ousted DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and plays too big of a role in Trump’s administration. One insider grumbled Miller “needs to be fired” to the outlet.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) was willing to make the same suggestion publicly earlier this month during an interview on CNN. The senator called Miller a “big problem” who needed to be removed.

“It gives me pause that you have people like Stephen Miller calling the shots,” Tillis told Jake Tapper. “It was Stephen Miller that was talking about a terrorist brandishing a gun, it was Stephen Miller who said it was the position of the United States that we should go after Greenland, it was Stephen Miller who has been repeatedly responsible for embarrassment for the president. Speaking first and thinking later.”

Meanwhile, Trump appears to be on great terms with Miller.

The president loved the praise Miller heaped on him during a roundtable discussion last week in New Orleans, where Miller said Trump had worked a “national miracle” on crime. Trump enjoyed Miller’s comments so much he challenged FBI Director Kash Patel to one-up him right after.

“See if you can top that!” Trump quipped. “I don’t know, that’s a tough one, Kash.”

Watch above via Bill O’Reilly on YouTube.

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