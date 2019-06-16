Trump Pitches Unconstitutional Third Term, Wishes Happy Father’s Day to ‘Vicious Critics’

President Donald Trump spent Father’s Day lashing out at the press, pitching a violation of the U.S. Constitution, and turning the occasion into an excuse to bash his critics.

On Sunday morning, Trump posted messages on Twitter bashing The New York Times and The Washington Post, writing “A poll should be done on which is the more dishonest and deceitful newspaper, the Failing New York Times or the Amazon (lobbyist) Washington Post! They are both a disgrace to our Country, the Enemy of the People, but I just can’t seem to figure out which is worse?”

He then pitched a third (at least) Trump term by claiming that “The good news is that at the end of 6 years, after America has been made GREAT again and I leave the beautiful White House (do you think the people would demand that I stay longer? KEEP AMERICA GREAT), both of these horrible papers will quickly go out of business & be forever gone!”

Trump has repeatedly made references to extending his term in office past the constitutionally mandated limit of two terms, including expressing a fondness for the idea of being “president for life.”

Trump also had a very special Father’s Day message that was all about Trump, writing “Happy Father’s Day to all, including my worst and most vicious critics, of which there are fewer and fewer. This is a FANTASTIC time to be an American! KEEP AMERICA GREAT!”

Donald Trump is himself a father to at least five kids.

