Trump Targets Obama, Newsom, and New Alex Pretti Video in Another Late-Night Truth Social Barrage

President Donald Trump unleashed in another frenetic late-night posting spree on Truth Social on Wednesday, sharing over 50 posts and taking aim at former President Barack Obama, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and boosting a new footage that appears to show Minneapolis shooting victim Alex Pretti in a previous altercation with federal agents.

Over the course of the evening, the president reshared memes, videos, and election conspiracy claims.

One video shared by the president accused Obama of “treason.” The clip, originally circulated last summer, was from a Trump presser in the Oval Office during which he alleged, without evidence, that “ringleader” Obama and other senior Democrats attempted to “rig” elections.

The president also amplified a screengrabbed post from X advancing a sprawling conspiracy theory that foreign goverments in China and Iran, alongside Italy, Merrill Lynch, the CIA, and the FBI colluded with Obama to “install Biden as a puppet.”

Interspersed with the conspiracies were posts sharing footage reportedly of Pretti, who was fatally shot by Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis last weekend.

The video, which was published hours earlier by The News Movement and the BBC, appeared to show a previous confrontation in which Pretti kicked an immigration agent’s vehicle before being thrown to the ground.

Other videos he shared pushed allegations of widespread fraud in Minnesota, with one AI-generated video making unsubstantiated claims about Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) supposed involvement.

Trump also pushed a claim that Walmart planned to close hundreds of California stores due to the state’s minimum wage in posts that composed a broader attack on Newsom.

Newsom’s notorious press office account was quick to respond, noting the sheer volume of Trump’s activity and trashing the claim.

In the last 60 minutes, the President has posted 56 times on Truth Social. One post claims Walmart is closing 85% of its California stores because of our “$22 minimum wage.” Another features an AI-generated video in which a robot accuses Governor Newsom of running a drug-money… — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) January 29, 2026

“In the last 60 minutes, the President has posted 56 times on Truth Social,” the press office account posted. “One post claims Walmart is closing 85% of its California stores because of our ‘$22 minimum wage.'”

The statement continued: “We cannot believe we have to say any of this out loud. We cannot believe this is real life. And we truly cannot believe this man has the nuclear codes. Deep breaths, everyone. Three more years.”

