Trump Floats Plan to Get ‘Non-Responsive Allies in Gear’ After ‘Finishing Off’ Iran

President Donald Trump floated the idea of shifting responsibility for the Strait of Hormuz to other countries that rely on the strategic shipping route after the U.S. has “finished off” Iran, in a jab at America’s “non-responsive allies.”

Iran’s wave of retaliatory drone and missile strikes targeting several Gulf states and U.S. military assets in the region since Operation Epic Fury began on February 28 have effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most critical maritime chokepoints in global energy markets, triggering calls from Washington for international help.

Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday to mull turning the defense of the strait over to allies after the U.S. concludes its operation against the regime.

“I wonder what would happen if we ‘finished off’ what’s left of the Iranian Terror State, and let the Countries that use it, we don’t, be responsible for the so-called ‘Strait?’ That would get some of our non-responsive ‘Allies’ in gear, and fast!!!,” Trump wrote.

Moments later he added: “Remember, for all of those absolute “fools” out there, Iran is considered, by everyone, to be the NUMBER ONE STATE SPONSOR OF TERROR. We are rapidly putting them out of business!”

The president’s comments come as he grows increasingly frustrated with NATO members in particular, who have resisted his appeals to help guard the key shipping route.

The president has repeatedly pressed U.S. partners in the past week to take a more active role in reopening the passage, arguing that many of the countries most affected by the closure depend heavily on the route for energy shipments.

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