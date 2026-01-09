‘These A**holes’: Anti-Israel Protesters Widely Condemned for Chanting ‘We Support Hamas’ in Jewish NYC Neighborhood

Republicans and Democrats alike united to condemn a group of protesters who chanted “We support Hamas” in Queens on Thursday.

“This rally took place last night in Kew Garden Hills, Queens, a heavily Jewish neighborhood with many schools and synagogues. There is no ambiguity here,” observed New York City Comptroller Mark Levine. “This is support of a terrorist organization. This cannot be normalized or excused. Truly reprehensible.”

“Let’s be clear: Hamas is a terrorist organization committed to the destruction of Jews while imposing its brutal rule on Palestinians,” declared Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). “Chanting support for Hamas is antisemitic and unacceptable. This hate must have no place in NYC, in the U.S. or around the world, and must be loudly condemned.”

“Hamas is a terrorist organization that calls for the genocide of Jews. No matter your political beliefs, this type of rhetoric is disgusting, it’s dangerous, and it has no place in New York,” asserted Empire State Governor Kathy Hochul (D).

Hamas is a terrorist organization that calls for the genocide of Jews.



“This is in Queens, NY. Support for a terrorist organization. Insane,” tweeted Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY).

“I’m old enough to remember when NY City had a mayor who would strongly condemn any protesters gathered outside of a Synagogue who were chanting in support of a murderous terrorist organization…” mused Newsweek contributor Joel Petlin. “It was only ten days ago.”

“These assholes in NYC proudly chant for Hamas in close proximity to a Jewish school and place of worship. This is menacing and intimidation,” argued Senator John Fetterman (D-PA). “The Jewish community deserves relief and protection from these raging antisemites.”

“Radical, pro-terrorist ‘activists’ continue to say the quiet part out loud. Their despicable antisemitism is on full display,” submitted Senator Katie Britt (R-AL). “Their deranged, hateful rhetoric and support of Hamas has zero place in the United States of America.”

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) has not yet commented on the protest.