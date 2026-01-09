WATCH: Shocking New Video of ICE Shooting From Officer’s Perspective

Shocking new footage of the shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good by an ICE officer published on Friday shows the confrontation from the perspective of the officer who shot and killed Good.

Minnesota media outlet Alpha News released the footage.

Good was shot and killed by an ICE officer who has since been identified as Jonathan Ross after she partially blocked a roadway for ICE agents. As agents told her to exit the vehicle, she drove forward, and an agent fired three shots.

ICE officials have said the officer acted in self-defense, and Good used her car as a weapon, a narrative local officials like Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) have rejected.

The new footage, which appears to be from Ross’s cellphone, shows Ross’s perspective from the point he exits his vehicle to after he fires three shots.

“I’m not mad at you,” Good can be heard telling the officer.

BREAKING: Alpha News has obtained cellphone footage showing perspective of federal agent at center of ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/p2wks0zew0 — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) January 9, 2026

Another woman, who seemed to be good’s passenger, was recording the officer and tried getting into Good’s car moments before she accelerated toward the officer. Previously released footage showed a passenger exit Good’s vehicle before she partially blocked the roadway.

The passenger at one point tells Ross he’s a “big boy” and needs to get some “lunch.”

Good eventually moves her car forward and multiple shots can be heard going off. The cellphone recording appears to have been dropped. It’s not clear whether the vehicle hit Ross, but the cellphone appears to fall and Ross appears to brace himself as the car accelerates.

Donald Trump Jr. and others took to X to share the video and argue it proves the administration’s accusation that Good acted with the intent to harm officers. Trump Jr. said critics owed an apology to Vice President JD Vance, who defended Ross, citing a past work injury where he was dragged by a vehicle.

“So you think maybe he’s a little bit sensitive about somebody ramming him with an automobile?” Vance said at the time.

Virtually the entire leftwing media owes @JDVance an apology – Starting with @CNN. This video proves that he was right and they were all full of shit as usual!!!! https://t.co/DZbjb0LJxS — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 9, 2026

“Virtually the entire leftwing media owes [JD Vance] an apology – Starting with [CNN],” Trump Jr. wrote on X.