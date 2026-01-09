Vice President J.D. Vance slammed past U.S. wars fought by both Democratic and Republican administrations while praising President Donald Trump’s takeover of Venezuela’s oil as “an amazing thing.”

Vance made the comments during the administration’s meeting with top U.S. oil executives on Friday, including CEOs from Exxon, ConocoPhillips, and Shell.

“You know, as a Marine Corps veteran for my entire lifetime, presidents — and let’s be honest, they were Democrats and Republicans — would send the American military to far-off places, they would get us involved in these endless quagmires, they would lose hundreds or thousands of American lives, and the American people would get nothing out of these misadventures.”

Vance continued:

And now you have an American president who has empowered the American military to stop the flow of drugs into our country, and to ensure that we — as opposed to our adversaries — control one of the great energy reserves that exists anywhere in the world, and he did it without losing a single American life in the process. It was an amazing operation. It’s gonna make our country richer, it’s gonna make our country more powerful, it’s gonna make our country safer, and it’s going to lead to the decline — the further decline — of drug overdose deaths in the united States of America. An amazing thing, and I’m happy to be here to talk about how we can make it an even bigger and better operation for the American people.

The meeting was called to discuss U.S. oil companies’ investment in Venezuela after the ouster of President Nicolás Maduro.

Trump has said that U.S. oil companies will spend at least $100 billion to rebuild Venezuela’s energy sector. He also promised that they will “get their money back and make a very nice return.”

The president has said the U.S. could remain in Venezuela for “much longer” than a year as he works to rebuild the country and control the oil flow.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.