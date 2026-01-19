The Morning Joe team went off on Monday about President Donald Trump’s shocking letter to Norway’s prime minister demanding U.S. control of Greenland.

With Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski out for the day, Jon Lemire led the discussion about the letter — in which Trump complained to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre about not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize.

“Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America,” Trump wrote in the letter. He added, “I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland.”

Lemire’s assessment was blunt.

“It would almost be parody if it wasn’t so dangerous,” he said.

“This might be the simplest issue that we’ve ever talked about, and the idea that it’s reached this point is beyond absurd,” said Council on Foreign Relations’ president emeritus Richard Haass. “If we want to have closer security and economic ties to Greenland, there’s a case for doing that — let’s just posit that. Just do it! Send Marco Rubio over, the Secretary of State, and have him negotiate a deal. They are willing to do it! … We don’t need tariffs. We don’t need threats. We don’t need mafia talk.”

Historian Jon Meacham argued the letter shows that Trump “seems to be wanting to blow up the established world order.”

“This is unprecedented,” Meacham said. “Because this is a kingly, pre-Glorious Revolution kind of autocracy. Where a king is —his feelings are hurt because of this [Nobel] prize obsession. And so therefore, the great power of the state, the panoply of power, is going to be deployed in the service of his own — and I’ll just say it, emotional and I suppose political [needs] … I think we’re living in a world where his own needs are dominating our policy.”

Watch above via MS NOW.