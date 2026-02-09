‘A Middle Finger!’ Megyn Kelly Absolutely LOSES IT During Bad Bunny Brawl With Piers Morgan

Podcaster Megyn Kelly went on a blistering rant about Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Monday.

“I’m sorry, Piers, but to get up there and perform the whole show in Spanish is a middle finger to the rest of America!” Kelly fumed, as Piers Morgan sat back and let her rant.

“Who gives a damn that we have 40 million Spanish speakers? We have 310 million who don’t speak a lick of Spanish! This is supposed to be a unifying event for the country. Not for the Latinos,” she said. “Not for one small group but for the country. We don’t need a Black National Anthem, We don’t need a Spanish-speaking non English performing performer, and we don’t need an ICE or America hater featured as our half time entertainment!”

“Okay, Morgan said, “What is the national language — officially — the national language of the United States of America?” he asked.

“I mean, English. And there’s been a push from —” Kelly began as Morgan stopped her.

“No, no, hold on, no! You don’t have one!” Morgan said.

“If you would have let me finish my comment,” Kelly said, “I would have pointed that out that people are pushing to make it official.”

Morgan started to laugh, which really set Kelly off. The SiriusXM host raged:

This attitude that we have right here is why you in Great Britain have lost your culture! You ceded your culture to a bunch of radical Muslims who came in and took over, and now it’s gone. We’re not allowing that here! Whether it’s Hispanic, whether it’s Muslim — it’s not happening in the United States of America. That’s why President Trump was elected. And whether it’s Bad Bunny, who is American but refuses to speak English in his performances, or anybody else, we have to keep the Super Bowl, which is a quintessential American event. Football, that kind of football, is ours! They call it American football. And the half time show and everything around it must stay quintessentially American. Not Spanish, not Muslim, not anything other than good old-fashioned American apple pie! There should be a meat loaf, maybe some fried chicken, and an English-speaking performer. That’s what the Super Bowl should be!

Watch the clip above via Piers Morgan Uncensored on YouTube.

