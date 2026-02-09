Ben Shapiro Praises Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show for ‘Incredible’ Production Value — But Slams the ‘Where’s Waldo of Human Butts’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ben Shapiro offered something rare on Monday: a nuanced review of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show that praised some elements — including its “incredible” production value — and criticized some others, like the absence of English and the artist showing zero “gratitude” for the U.S. making him rich and famous.

There was something else Shapiro wasn’t a huge fan of, either: “The usual plethora of butts on the screen. Which again, has become common [at] all halftime shows, unfortunately.”

A few minutes later he quipped it was a “Where’s Waldo of Human Butts. Apparently some of those butts were famous, but there’s a Where’s Waldo of Human Butts.”

That came after Shapiro started his eponymous podcast off by complimenting the show.

“Overall, honestly, great production value,” he said.

He used the word “incredible” several more times to describe the production, which had the Puerto Rican singer shimmying through a sugar cane field.

“The staging was immaculate,” Shapiro said.

He pointed to some other moments he liked as well, including a “a straight couple getting married” in the middle of the show, as well as the “charming” moment where kids fell asleep during the ceremony.

Shapiro then shared a few issues he had with it.

He started by sharing his “generalized critique,” where “Everyone celebrates a thing that is left-leaning in nature politically, and then if you notice the thing is happening, they tell you you are crazy, and why are you focusing on it, and you are just over your skis, and why are you so upset?”

The Daily Wire co-founder said he didn’t have a problem with Spanish being used (“Guess what? A lot of people speak Spanish, and that’s totally cool”), but did question why no English was used. Shapiro said that made it hard for viewers like him to know “literally anything” that was being said.

There were two other problems he said, with one being the show opting to “pretend” like Bad Bunny is apolitical. Shapiro said that went out the window when Bad Bunny gave a fake Grammy Award to a kid who looked like a 5-year-old recently detained by ICE.

And the biggest issue was that Bad Bunny came across like an ingrate, Shapiro said.

“Where is Bad Bunny’s gratitude? Why is this person’s gratitude being so hidden here?” he asked. “There have been other shows where he has refused to stand up for the National Anthem. He is rich and he is famous because of the United States.”

He said that stood out, especially since Bad Bunny decided to salute seemingly every country in North, South, and Central America.

Watch above via YouTube.

