BREAKING: Tiger Woods in Rollover Crash Near His Florida Home, Police Confirm

Golfer Tiger Woods was in a car accident Friday afternoon on Jupiter Island, Florida, resulting in his SUV rolling on its side, local law enforcement confirmed.

According to TMZ, an eyewitness on the scene said two cars were involved and fortunately none of the occupants of either vehicle seemed to be seriously injured. The witness saw Woods in the aftermath and he “appeared to be okay,” TMZ reported.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the accident and said it happened on Beach Road on Jupiter Island, a wealthy enclave on Florida’s Atlantic coast. Woods has a home in the area.

WPTV, the local NBC affiliate, posted photos and video from the scene showing a black Range Rover on its side in the middle of the road. An eyewitness told WPTV reporter Michael Hoffman that she saw Woods in the drivers’ seat of the overturned SUV.

Breaking: Tiger Woods involved in rollover crash on Jupiter Island, deputies say https://t.co/EZ27zriGd4 — WPTV (@WPTV) March 27, 2026

In February 2021, Woods was in a very serious car accident in California that left him hospitalized for multiple major leg injuries. Police said that single-car accident was attributed to excessive speed.

Jen Spearman, a longtime resident of the area, recognized the road where Woods’ accident occurred, confirmed it with the address reported by WPTV, and sent Mediaite this satellite map view of the area:

“I know that turn, and can see how that would happen,” said Spearman, describing the turn as coming up quickly and sharper than it initially looks, concealed by the tall hedges that line the front yards of the multimillion dollar homes along that road.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference at 5 pm to provide updates on the accident.

Watch the video above via WPTV.

This is a breaking news story and has been updated.

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