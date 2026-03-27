BREAKING: Tiger Woods in Rollover Crash Near His Florida Home, Police Confirm

Sarah RumpfMar 27th, 2026, 3:57 pm
 
Tiger Woods

Petter Arvidson/AP

Golfer Tiger Woods was in a car accident Friday afternoon on Jupiter Island, Florida, resulting in his SUV rolling on its side, local law enforcement confirmed.

According to TMZ, an eyewitness on the scene said two cars were involved and fortunately none of the occupants of either vehicle seemed to be seriously injured. The witness saw Woods in the aftermath and he “appeared to be okay,” TMZ reported.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the accident and said it happened on Beach Road on Jupiter Island, a wealthy enclave on Florida’s Atlantic coast. Woods has a home in the area.

WPTV, the local NBC affiliate, posted photos and video from the scene showing a black Range Rover on its side in the middle of the road. An eyewitness told WPTV reporter Michael Hoffman that she saw Woods in the drivers’ seat of the overturned SUV.

Tiger Woods car accident scene

Screenshot via WPTV.

In February 2021, Woods was in a very serious car accident in California that left him hospitalized for multiple major leg injuries. Police said that single-car accident was attributed to excessive speed.

Jen Spearman, a longtime resident of the area, recognized the road where Woods’ accident occurred, confirmed it with the address reported by WPTV, and sent Mediaite this satellite map view of the area:

Tiger Woods accident location

Screenshot via Apple Maps.

“I know that turn, and can see how that would happen,” said Spearman, describing the turn as coming up quickly and sharper than it initially looks, concealed by the tall hedges that line the front yards of the multimillion dollar homes along that road.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference at 5 pm to provide updates on the accident.

Watch the video above via WPTV.

This is a breaking news story and has been updated.

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Sarah Rumpf - Contributing Editor

Sarah Rumpf joined Mediaite in 2020 and is a Contributing Editor focusing on politics, law, and the media. A native Floridian, Sarah attended the University of Florida, graduating with a double major in Political Science and German, and earned her Juris Doctor, cum laude, from the UF College of Law. Sarah's writing has been featured at National Review, The Daily Beast, Reason, Law&Crime, Independent Journal Review, Texas Monthly, The Capitolist, Breitbart Texas, Townhall, RedState, The Orlando Sentinel, and the Austin-American Statesman, and her political commentary has led to appearances on television, radio, and podcast programs across the globe. Follow Sarah on Threads, Twitter, and Bluesky.