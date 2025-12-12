GOP Senator Endorses Book Pushing Bleach-Like Chemical as Autism Treatment

On Thursday, ProPublica reported that Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) is endorsing a forthcoming book that promotes chlorine dioxide — a chemical commonly used for disinfecting and bleaching — as a treatment for autism and a range of other serious illnesses.

According to the report, Johnson praised the book, calling it “a gripping tale of corruption and courage that will open eyes and prompt serious questions.” His quote is set to be markedly featured on the jacket of The War on Chlorine Dioxide: The Medicine that Could End Medicine.

The book in question is written by Dr. Pierre Kory, a former critical care specialist who practiced in Wisconsin hospitals before losing his board certification. According to ProPublica, his certifications were revoked after it was determined that he made false and misleading public statements about treating Covid-19 with an antiparasite medication.

Kory contends that chlorine dioxide — a compound used to sterilize medical equipment, sanitize industrial surfaces, and bleach wood pulp — has extraordinary medical benefits that have been deliberately suppressed by public health agencies, pharmaceutical companies, and the media. According to the book’s website, Kory claims chlorine dioxide can treat “everything from cancer and malaria to autism and COVID.”

Federal health authorities strongly dispute that idea. The Food and Drug Administration has advised that ingesting chlorine dioxide mixtures can cause severe injury and even death, while the Environmental Protection Agency cautioned that elevated concentrations are especially dangerous for infants, young children, and fetuses.

The endorsement marks the latest instance of Johnson amplifying false medical claims. For years, the Wisconsin Republican has spread conspiracy theories and misinformation about Covid-19 and vaccines, promoted disproven treatments, and claimed without evidence that athletes were “dropping dead on the field” after receiving Covid-19 vaccinations.

On the senator’s recent endorsement of chlorine dioxide, Joe Schwarcz, director of McGill University’s Office for Science and Society, told ProPublica’s Megan O’Matz that “it is all lunacy” and “100% nonsense,” calling the chemical “a poison” at high concentrations.

Johnson confirmed to ProPublica that he approved the blurb but declined further comment and did not respond to questions about whether he believes FDA warnings about chlorine dioxide are false.