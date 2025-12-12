Ex-Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Charged With Stalking, Home Invasion Following Arrest

Ex-Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore faces three charges in connection with an alleged assault that occurred the same day he was fired by the university.

Michigan announced the firing of Moore on Wednesday afternoon. In a statement, the university’s athletic director revealed there was “credible evidence” that Moore — who’s married and has children — was engaged in a relationship with a team staffer. The relationship, the AD said, was a violation of university policy.

Not long after news broke of his firing, it was reported that Moore had also been arrested. While specifics weren’t made public, local police confirmed they were investigating an alleged assault. Sportswriter John U. Bacon was later told by sources that Moore was in custody and being monitored by mental health professionals.

On Friday afternoon, Moore’s charges were finally made public, just before his arraignment. According to NBC Sports insider Nicole Auerbach, Moore was charged with third-degree felony home invasion, misdemeanor stalking, and misdemeanor breaking and entering. He was expected to be released on a $25,000 bond.

During the arraignment, the prosecutors also claimed that Moore and the female staffer “had an intimate relationship for a number of years.” The woman ended the relationship Monday before reporting it to the university. In a previous investigation, Moore and the woman were both questioned and denied that there was a relationship.

When Moore broke into the home, prosecutors continued, he grabbed knives and scissors and threatened to kill himself.

Moore’s next hearing is scheduled for January 22.