Gunman Dead After Shooting at Old Dominion University Injures Two: CNN

Two people were injured in a shooting on the campus of Old Dominion University in Norfolk, CNN reported Thursday.

“We do know there was an alert sent out to students to tell them to hide, to run, to shelter in place as well,” said reporter Ryan Young.

He continued, “We learned shortly before 10:49, a gunman entered Constant Hall, opened fire. Two people were injured. Old Dominion University police and Norfolk police all responded. The gunman is now deceased, we’re told, and an injured person was transported to a local hospital.”

Young said that the university canceled classes for the rest of the day as authorities, including the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, investigate.

“At this point, we’ve been watching and monitoring video,” Young continued. “As you can see, sort of a chaotic scene as the officers maintain a perimeter here.”

“We can tell by the posture of law enforcement in the area that they don’t believe there’s a threat still ongoing there. But as you know, usually after these incidents, they do a sweep through the area especially with kids who may have been locked themselves down in some of those classrooms or some of those other areas throughout the campus,” Young said.

He added that about 23,000 students attend Old Dominion.

In December, a shooter killed two people and wounded nine others at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. Police said the suspect, Claudio Neves Valente, was also responsible for killing MIT professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro in Brookline, Massachusetts. Valente was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a storage facility in Salem, MA.

