Grocery Stores Across the Country Emptied Out As Americans Panic Buy Ahead of Massive Winter Storm

Grocery store shelves across the US have been stripped out as Americans from Louisville to Washington, DC, panic buy ahead of Winter Storm Fern disrupting the lives of millions of people across the country.

Forecasters say Fern could affect more than 230 million people, roughly two-thirds of the country, stretching from the Arizona–New Mexico border to upstate New York.

Social media posts and reports from multiple states show bare displays at major chains:

EMPTY SHELVES: Residents in Oxford, MS are stocking up with essentials ahead of the historic ice storm that could slam the region. Check out the empty shelves at a local grocery store as the city is in the bullseye for extreme impacts. pic.twitter.com/2ZEWlEcm4d — FOX Weather (@foxweather) January 23, 2026

Washington DC is going to be EATING this weekend. 14th street Trader Joe’s pic.twitter.com/J0wRt6aEIb — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) January 23, 2026

A Charlotte grocery store: two nights out from the ice storm. Shelves for: Bread- Water- Paper Towels- Toilet Paper pic.twitter.com/Obs5VfqkMY — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) January 23, 2026

There is a run on grocery stores across the TriState today with the impending winter storm expected this weekend. These pics are from the Dent Kroger. Long lines and depleted shelves. pic.twitter.com/N2f7nfp5kU — 700WLW (@700wlw) January 23, 2026

EMPTY SHELVES: Frantic grocery shoppers stock up ahead of the sprawling, potentially historic winter storm. Many stores around the country have reportedly run out of essentials such as bread, milk and toilet paper. | @foxweather pic.twitter.com/pTNZwsAlub — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 23, 2026

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned “life-threatening cold air” will push east from the High Plains and Rockies starting Friday, with wind chills in the Northern Plains potentially dropping below -50F.

“These wind chills create a life-threatening risk of hypothermia and frostbite for any exposed skin,” the agency said.

At least 12 states have already declared states of emergency ahead of the storm, including Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, and Missouri.

In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott (R) activated emergency resources, while North Carolina Governor Josh Stein urged residents to act early: “Please get ready. Get everything you need in advance of the storm and have a plan in case your power goes out.”

In New York, Governor Kathy Hochul (D) told state residents, “Extreme cold poses a huge risk – it is crucial that New Yorkers take steps to prepare ahead of time to make sure they can stay safe. Dress appropriately if heading outdoors, have supplies on hand and continue to monitor your local forecast. Severe weather doesn’t discriminate – prepare ahead of time.”

