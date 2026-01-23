J6 Cops Fanone and Dunn Ridicule ‘A**hole’ Heckler Who Trolled Them At Jack Smith Hearing

Former DC Metro cop Michael Fanone and former Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn mocked the heckler who nearly caused a brawl at a hearing on former special counsel Jack Smith’s probe of President Donald Trump.

The Republican-led House Judiciary Committee held a hearing on Thursday entitled “Oversight of the Office of Special Counsel Jack Smith,” which immediately became heated — and escalated from there.

Fanone and fellow Jan. 6 Capitol defender Harry Dunn were present at the hearing and were part of the fireworks. At one point, Fanone got into it with pro-rioter troll Ivan Raiklin and had to be restrained from brawling with him.

Hours later, Fanone was a guest on Thursday’s episode of The Jim Acosta Show, during which he and Acosta mocked the “a**hole,” and Dunn joined in shortly to describe his actions — in the interest of Raiklin’s “safety”:

JIM ACOSTA: And then there was this Jan 6 guy, Ivan, who was just, he’s a complete asshole. He shows up a lot of these things and tries to taunt you guys. What happened? MIKE FANONE: Yeah. So I’ve unfortunately become very familiar with Ivan Raiklin, going back, as far as I think early 2022 was the first time we had an encounter. I didn’t know who the f*ck this guy was. … They’re looking for their viral moment. And listen, I get it. I understand they’re looking for their viral moment. And, you know, my better angels tell me, eh, just ignore the guy. F*ck that!. I’m tired of this sh*t. JIM ACOSTA: I know you are. MIKE FANONE: I’m done. I’ve had threats leveled against my family members. This guy sat next to my mother at one of the hearings that I testified at and was harassing her. And he doesn’t, he pretends to be polite, but it’s all about the intimidation and the statements that he makes in public. And then what he tries to do when he encounters you, which is lure you into this viral exchange. And I was not having any of it. And, . You know, luckily for him, Harry Dunn was there. JIM ACOSTA: To pull you back. … JIM ACOSTA: Harry, you had to hold Mike back. Is that what happened today? HARRY DUNN: Yeah, man. Well, Mike’s a grown man, and I’m more than confident that he’s capable of handling himself. But, you know, they always say when, you don’t argue with fools because from a distance, you can’t tell who the fool is. We all know what type of person that Ivan Franklin is. And, you, I just didn’t want Mike to get in any trouble. I care about him. I love him. That’s my brother. And I’ll always be there for him, but it was actually for Ivan’s protection more so. JIM ACOSTA: I hate to even talk about the guy because he’s an a**hole. I mean, he was at the Comey arraignment and was harassing Olivia Troy. And this is what he does. And he harassed Comey’s family too. This is what He does. He just goes around and harasses me. He tried to harass us at our town hall that we had earlier this month. MIKE FANONE: I encourage all of your viewers to go and watch the CNN did a fantastic interview with him that was beyond fucking weird. I mean, it was the weirdest thing.

Watch above via The Jim Acosta Show.

