‘Here We Go!’ Trump Posts Head-Scratching Reply to Russian Attack on NATO Ally

President Donald Trump posted a head-scratching reply on Wednesday to Russia’s overnight attack on NATO ally Poland.

Trump’s cryptic message simply read, “What’s with Russia violating Poland’s airspace with drones? Here we go!”

U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker put out a more concrete statement on Wednesday as well, vowing that the U.S. “will defend every inch of NATO territory.”

NATO invoked Article 4 of the treaty following the Russian attacks on Poland, while Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday, “This situation brings us the closest we have been to open conflict since World War II.”

“Those drones that posed a direct threat were shot down,” Tusk added on social media. “I am in constant communication with the Secretary General of NATO and our allies.”

NATO’s Article 4 is a precursor to larger military action and reads, “The Parties will consult together whenever, in the opinion of any of them, the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of the Parties is threatened.”

Russia’s attack on Poland included some 19 drone incursions into Polish airspace. Trump critics quickly accused the president of not taking a stronger stance against Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, suggesting his friendly approach to Russia had invited the escalation.

“Russia continues to escalate in its failed invasion of its neighbor, Ukraine. The Russians flew multiple drones over Poland, and many were shot down,” commented Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE).

“The Administration’s policy towards Russia is weak and vacillating, and Putin is taking advantage of it,” Bacon concluded.

Fox News’ chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin added, “It’s notable that the NATO response to Russia’s drone incursion across the border into Poland makes no mention of US military assistance to defend Poland: [Mark] Rutte mentions Polish F16s, Dutch F35s, Italian AWACS, and German Patriots. Russia’s testing of NATO airspace to test NATO’s response comes just days after the Pentagon informed NATO Allies bordering Russia that the US will halt training and security funding to them.”