Hottest Country in the World? New Ad for ‘Trump Mansions’ Boasts Saudi Arabia Is ‘The Place to Be’

President Donald Trump is fond of calling the USA the “hottest” country in the world. But according to a new advertisement released on Tuesday, “the place to be is Saudi Arabia,” where the Trump Organization is building a luxury hotel and developing “Trump Mansions.”

Those homes, the ad tells viewers in a very serious voiceover, will be “Where winners reside.”

The ad shows massive homes sporting giant pools and shaded by palm trees. The inside doesn’t look too shabby either, with swanky living rooms adorned with white and beige furniture and flatscreen TVs.

The homes are part of a development in Diriyah, on the outskirts of the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

If you didn’t know any better, the homes — plopped on top of sun-drenched sandy hills — look like they could be in San Diego, rather than Saudi Arabia.

Here are some of the things the ad flashes to entice viewers:

a horse running across a desert

a woman swinging on swing while overlooking the development

friends enjoying a fancy lunch

golfers golfing

a woman with her head covered by a veil enjoying time by the pool with her family

cars driving around a housing development that looks like Orange County

Financial Times reported the Trump Organization is putting $7 billion into the development — which will include a Trump resort, golf course, and the mansions — as it “expands its footprint in the Gulf.” The Trump company is partnering with real estate developer DarGlobal on the project.

“Private. Gated. Limited,” the ad describes the development to viewers. “The hottest ticket in town.”

It said the resort will offer “fine dining, exactly as it should be,” and will include a world-class 18-hole golf course. Other perks include “clean air” and “open skies, where you see more stars than neighbors.”

Eric Trump announced the new project on Instagram on Monday. He was standing next to a few business partners and a gold plaque in the picture.

“An incredible morning with the @trump team in Diriyah, where we laid the cornerstone for Trump International Wadi Safar. I am so excited to see this project come to life,” he posted. “Coming soon: Trump Mansions, Trump International Golf Club and Trump International Hotel”

The project comes a few months after the president celebrated Saudi ruler Mohammed bin Salman at the White House.

If you are itching to move into a Trump Mansion, you’ll have to wait a little while, though. The project is not expected to be completed until 2029.

