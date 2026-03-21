Joe Rogan Groans About UFC Event at Trump’s White House

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Joe Rogan does not sound like a guy who is too excited about the UFC holding fights at the White House — even though he’ll be paid to be there.

The podcast star and veteran UFC commentator groaned about the upcoming event — which was put together by UFC boss Dana White and President Donald Trump — on his latest show on Friday.

“Yeah, I’ll be there, but I’m not thrilled about it,” Rogan said. “Doesn’t seem like a wise idea.”

He complained about the event after guest and fellow comedian Mark Normand quipped the USA is so “bad a** and crazy” that people are “fighting at the president’s house.” Rogan wasn’t as amused by the whole thing.

UFC Freedom 250 will take place on June 14 — the same day as Trump’s 80th birthday — on the South Lawn of the White House. The event has six matches scheduled, including a lightweight title bout between undisputed champion Ilia Topuria and interim champ Justin Gaethje.

Rogan’s skeptical comments on Friday stood out, considering he said he was “excited” about it just a few days earlier. But Rogan also said it was “weird” to be hosting an event during a war — referring to Operation Epic Fury against Iran.

“It sounds crazy, I know it’s going to very high security, and high stress, and weird to have a fight at the White House in the middle of a f*cking war,” he said on his show on March 16. “[I] would hope the war will be sorted out by June. But quite honestly, I’m not confident that’s going to be the case. So, that would be weird. Having this very high-profile event where everybody’s in one place at one time, right there.”

Rogan also shared some concerns about the event back in December, when he wondered if the often “hot and muggy” weather in Washington, D.C. could wreck the fights.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

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