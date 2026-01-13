MS NOW’s Rachel Maddow Taunts Trump Over Blizzard of Defeats: ‘Losing All the Time and Everywhere!’

MS NOW host Rachel Maddow taunted President Donald Trump over a series of recent failures and rebukes from courts and even some Republicans on a variety of issues.

The second term of Trump’s presidency has seen a steady erosion of support over issues like the Epstein files and rebukes from federal courts over a raft of policies. But those rebukes have picked up pace recently.

On Monday night’s edition of MS NOW’s The Rachel Maddow Show, the host ticked through the latest of them. She then gloated that Trump “is losing all the time and everywhere now”:

You might not have seen the headline today that today a federal court blocked the Trump administration from cutting energy funding just for blue states. This is billions of dollars Congress appropriated for clean energy projects of various kinds all over the country.

Trump administration decided, and they admitted this — they decided that just in blue states, just in states that didn’t vote for Trump, they would cut all of that funding. They’d leave the funding in place in states that voted for Trump. They would cut it in states that didn’t vote for Trump.

A federal court today ruled that that is illegal and stopped the Trump administration from doing that. That ruling today came after another federal court today stopped Trump from shutting down a big offshore wind farm in Rhode Island and Connecticut. Trump’s shutdown of that project, according to the courts today, was also illegal.

And so, yet another federal court blocked Trump on that as well. So that work on the wind farm will be able to go ahead. Both of those rulings today follow.

Last night, yet another federal court blocking Trump, this time from cutting funding to the American academy of pediatrics. This is a doctor’s group of pediatricians group that criticized the flock of ducks level insane quackery at Trump’s Department of Health and Human Services under RFK Jr.

Trump responded by canceling federal grants for the American Academy of Pediatrics. A judge has now ruled that that was illegal retaliation. And so, Trump is blocked from doing that. That funding has to be reinstated.

That ruling comes after another federal judge just blocked Trump from cutting off federal election funds to states in retaliation for them not changing their election rules in ways that Trump wants. The judge said, quote, “the Constitution assigns no authority to the president over federal election administration.” And so, Trump got blocked on that one, too.

Shall I keep going? I could keep going. Another federal court just blocked Trump from freezing billions of dollars for childcare and social services for kids, again, in Democratic run states, as some kind of punishment against those states for electing Democrats, punishing them for that by cutting off the temporary assistance to needy families program.

Because, you know, you know, what would Jesus do? Trump was also just blocked from a — from doing that by yet another federal court.

It`s almost like he is losing all the time and everywhere now. There may still be people in America who are shocked that Trump keeps breaking the law over and over again, blatantly and insistently. The courts no longer appear to be shocked by that, and the courts now are just telling him no very bluntly, every single day, and often multiple times a day.

And it’s not even just the courts, as I know you are aware, last week in one 48-hour stretch, we had a Senate vote for a War Powers resolution to block Trump from any further military adventurism. In Venezuela, five Republican senators crossed over to side with Democrats to pass that War Powers resolution. It was enough to advance that it’s going to get another vote in the Senate this week.

That came right on the heels of 17 Republicans in the House breaking ranks with Trump and siding with Democrats on the Affordable Care Act to try to, at least temporarily, undo the disastrous decision Trump and Republicans made in their so-called big beautiful bill. The decision to send tens of thousands of American families’ health insurance rates through the roof.

Seventeen Republicans crossed over, defied Trump and joined with Democrats to pass that health care matter in the House.

Now it`s going to come to the senate. Trump is now whining about how he might have to veto it if and when it passes in the senate as well, because he definitely wants to make sure that people’s health insurance premiums double or triple in cost for nothing other than something that he personally did. He apparently wants that.

I mean, what we’ve just seen in Congress is one of the worst rebukes Trump has had from congressional Republicans since he has been back in office this whole disastrous year.