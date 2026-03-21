Trump Ally Warns Begala ‘Be Careful’ When He Brings Up Trump Sexual Abuse Case

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CNN analyst Paul Begala drew a warning from Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) to “be careful” after he brought up the sexual abuse judgment against President Donald Trump.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was Tristan Harris, co-founder of The Center for Humane Technology, who was recently featured in the documentary film “The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist.”

The panel guests were Paul Begala, CNN contributor and Democratic strategist, and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, Republican congresswoman who represents Florida’s 13th district.

During the panel segment, Begala drew a contrast between liberals’ treatment of Cesar Chavez in the wake of sexual misconduct revelations, versus the treatment of Trump amid his history and the E. Jean Carroll case.

Rep. Luna cautioned Begala on the basis that “there’s nothing to stop someone” from making a sexual assault claim against Begala:

CNN DEMOCRATIC ANALYST PAUL BEGALA: I read that story about Cesar Chavez and I think the Times has it nailed and they ought to be saluted for five years of journalism that went into producing that story and no, I had no idea, nobody had any idea. But I will say as a liberal, my people are scraping the name of a sexual abuser off of buildings while MAGA is putting Trump’s name on a Kennedy Center who was found guilty liable as a civil case, liable in a court of law for sexually abusing and defaming E.Jean Carol. He was. And he had a fair trial, he had good lawyer, he’s one of our biggest defense. REP. ANNA PAULINA LUNA (R-FL): I would be very careful about that statement because there’s nothing to stop someone that claims that you assaulted them 20 years ago You might not have had any that’s any anything to do with it And look, I’ll be honest with you. I’ve seen a lot of corruption within the court systems. I’d be very helpful about that

Watch above via HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

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