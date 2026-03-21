MAGA YouTuber Goes On Fox to Beg for Help Paying Private Security Force

MAGA YouTuber Nick Shirley, whose dubious investigation into Minnesota’s Somali-run daycare centers sparked action by the Trump administration, is asking fans for money to help pay his private security bill.

Shirley’s video went viral in December and purported to show various Minneapolis daycare centers not providing childcare services despite receiving millions of taxpayer dollars. The Trump administration and congressional Republicans seized on the report; the FBI opened an investigation, and Trump froze child care payments to Minnesota and other Democratic-run states.

Shirley told Fox News’s Kayleigh McEnany on Saturday that he receives constant threats in the aftermath of his report.

“You posted this after your video hit, you said, ‘After last night and the constant doxxing attempts and threats from people who want to attack me largely due to politicians’ and leftists’ hate-filled rhetoric as I exposed billion-dollar fraud schemes stealing from tax payers, I’ve decided it’s time to raise money for security costs,'” McEnany said before asking Shirley, “What happened?”

“Yeah, so people have tried to doxx my location live, especially — and a lot of times when I go to these cities now, it sucks, because I’ll go to a city, I’ll go be out filming, someone will take a photo, some activist, some left-wing activist will then take a photo, put me in a Reddit group chat,” Shirley said.

He continued:

This happened to me in Baltimore, it just happened this last weekend in California, and they say “Run Nick Shirley out” or “If you see Nick Shirley, it’s on site.” And so, this has happened in multiple cities. I had money for security — after Minnesota that went down to pretty much nothing. So, unfortunately, I had to raise funds again to be able to have security to go out and film these videos. To film one of these videos now — I used to be able to film them without security. Now it costs anywhere from — the last one cost $15,000 because we had to have security for three days to film this video. It’s extremely hard to go out, and so I asked my fans, ask viewers if they could help me out with the security costs.

Watch above via Fox News.

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