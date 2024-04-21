[jwvideo id=

A House Democrat has declared he is prepared to vote to save House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) job — should far-Right Republicans move to oust him.

Appearing on ABC’s This Week Sunday, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) told host Jonathan Karl that he will indeed back Johnson — should Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) motion to vacate be brought to the floor.

Karl started the interview by asking about Johnson’s move to bring the just-passed $95 billion foreign aid package to the House floor — despite the opposition of many House Republicans.

“Does Speaker Johnson deserve credit for how this played out?” Karl asked.

“He does,” Khanna replied. “e came into Congress together, and he always cared about civility. He actually led the civility pledge. And we had one issue, which was give individual votes, don’t lump things together. And I give him credit for doing this. I would actually vote to table any motion to vacate him.”

Khanna is often known to march to the beat of his own drum, but despite some of his colleagues saying they won’t save Johnson, and leadership mum on the question at the moment, the California Democrat believes he will not be the only person on his side of the aisle to back the speaker.

“I’m a progressive Democrat, and I think you would have a few progressive Democrats doing that,” Khanna said. “And I disagree with Speaker Johnson on many issues and have been very critical of him. But he did the right thing here, and he deserves to keep his job until the end of this term.”

