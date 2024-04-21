Rabbi at Columbia University Issues Stunning Call for Jewish Students to Leave Campus: ‘Cannot Guarantee Jewish Students’ Safety’

An Orthodox Rabbi at Columbia University and Barnard College warned Jewish students to leave campus and return home over pro-Palestinian protests.

Rabbi Elie Buechler, director of OU-LJIC at Columbia, told students in a WhatsApp message sent to hundreds before Passover to leave “as soon as possible” until the protests conclude. He accused protesters of supporting Hamas, calling it “terrible and tragic” while noting the university cannot guarantee the safety of Jewish students.

“The events of the last few days, especially last night, have made it clear that Columbia University’s Public Safety and the NYPD cannot guarantee Jewish students’ safety in the face of extreme antisemitism and anarchy,” Buechler wrote in a message shared by CNN’s Jake Tapper on X.

“It deeply pains me to say that I would strongly recommend you return home as soon as possible and remain home until the reality in and around campus has dramatically improved,” the Rabbi says in the shocking message.

Buechler said the text was sent in response to “horrific” videos showing “protesters on campus calling for Jews to be killed, just off campus Jews being yelled at to ‘go back to Poland’, text messages I’m getting constantly from Jewish students about how unsafe they feel,” Tapper reported.

The rabbi concluded, “It is not our job as Jews to ensure our own safety on campus. No one should have to endure this level of hatred, let alone at school.”

Over the last week, hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters have set up an encampment on campus calling for an end to the war between Hamas and Israel in Gaza. Students and local activists have labeled the protest the “Gaza Solidarity Encampment.”

The university has suspended three students for their involvement in the protests while police arrested over 100 individuals on Thursday, including Isra Hirsi, the daughter Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, who has previously been under fire on multiple occasions for antisemitic tropes and language.