ABC’s Jonathan Karl confronted Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) about President Donald Trump offering to unfreeze $16 billion in infrastructure funds if major landmarks were renamed in his honor.

Both Punchbowl News and Karl reported on Friday that Trump told Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) that he would be willing to unfreeze the billions in funds for a major infrastructure project in New York if Schumer agreed to rename two major transportation landmarks — New York’s Penn Station and Washington’s Dulles Airport — in his honor.

“How is that OK?!” Karl asked the New York congressman on Sunday’s edition of ABC’s This Week.

Lawler talked about the importance of the project to his district, and argued there was a precedent for Trump’s reported demands.

“Ultimately, this is a negotiation between the two of them that I think can get done,” Lawler said. “I recall back when I was in New York politics, Andrew Cuomo negotiated the renaming of the of the Triborough Bridge after his former father-in-law, RFK. This is not new, renaming critical infrastructure projects. It’s not a new concept.”

“He’s holding the money hostage for having these things named after him.” Karl shot back “I mean, this is not like part of a ‘let’s honor somebody.’ He wants it named after himself and he’s saying he’ll unfreeze the money if they’ll do it!”

“At the end of the day, to me, I really could care less what the name of a building is, a critical infrastructure project is,” Lawler replied. “I care that it gets done.”

Karl wrapped the exchange by noting that a judge, on Friday, ordered the funds be unfrozen for the project — which includes the building of new ‍commuter rail tunnel between Manhattan and New Jersey.

