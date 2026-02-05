Trump Reportedly Demanded His Name on Penn Station in Exchange for Unfreezing Tunnel Project Funds 

President Donald Trump demanded that Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) agree to put Trump’s name on Penn Station in New York and Washington’s Dulles International Airport, Punchbowl News reported on Thursday night. In exchange, Trump would lift his freeze on $16 billion that had been slated for a new rail tunnel connecting New York and New Jersey.

The Trump administration froze the money during last fall’s government shutdown. This week, New York and New Jersey sued the administration in federal court in Manhattan. Construction is ongoing, but it may need to stop as early as Friday due to a lack of funds.

According to Punchbowl News, Trump told Schumer he was prepared to unfreeze the money if he agreed to back a plan to rename Penn Station and Dulles International after himself, two people familiar with the conversation said. Schumer rejected the idea and told Trump he lacked the authority to even make it happen.

“There’s nothing to trade,” a source close to Schumer told Punchbowl. “The president stopped the funding and can restart the funding with a snap of his fingers.”

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

In December, the president announced the renaming of the Kennedy Center in Washington to the Trump-Kennedy Center. The move was more cosmetic than anything else, as the venue’s official name – the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts – is codified in law and can only be changed via legislation. In subsequent weeks, several artists canceled their shows. Trump has since announced he is closing the Kennedy Center for “renovations,” which will supposedly take about two years.

Also in December, the State Department added Trump’s name to the U.S. Institute of Peace. Weeks later, the president unveiled a new “Trump-class” of battleships that he said he would personally help design.

Shortly before Punchbowl published its report, Trump spoke at the White House and announced the launch of TrumpRx, which the president claimed will help Americans buy drugs directly from pharmaceutical companies, and at lower prices.

