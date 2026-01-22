Howard Lutnick Says Getting Booed by Al Gore Was ‘Greatest Honor’ of Davos Trip

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick recounted the moment former Vice President Al Gore booed him at an event this week, telling Fox’s Jesse Waters on Friday that “it was the greatest honor of my trip to Davos.”

Lutnick joined Jesse Waters Primetime to discuss his appearance at the World Economic Forum and the invite-only dinner where he was heckled by a famous face.

The secretary explained the context for his speech, telling Waters his remarks focused on an op-ed Lutnick wrote about the failure of globalism and the forum itself.

“So at the end of this lefty– basically a very left set of talks where someone said we need a new form of capitalism, which I think is another way to say communism. And then they let me speak at the end,” said Lutnick. “Then I give a three-minute talk, and I just talked about my op-ed.”

He continued, laughing through his words as he recounted the moment.

“And at the end of my talk, one person out of the two hundred yelled out, ‘Boo!’ So I look over and I’m like, ‘Who booed?'” said Lutnick. “And it’s Al Gore! And I look at him, I go ‘really?’ And he goes, ‘Boo.'”

Waters giggled alongside the secretary as Lutnick poked fun at the former Vice President’s environmental activism.

“It was the greatest honor of my trip to Davos,” he said. “I mean, what’s better than Al Gore– incapable of discourse, incapable of anything. And you all remember Al Gore told us, by today in 2025, the whole ice cap would be gone, and Greenland would be green.”

Lutnick’s remarks at the event reportedly prompted European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde to walk out of the soiree, which was halted before dessert came out, Reuters reported.

In a statement to Mediaite on Wednesday, Gore confirmed he heckled Lutnick, but said he wasn’t the only one.

“I sat and listened to his remarks,” Gore said. “I didn’t interrupt him in any way. It’s no secret that I think this administration’s energy policy is insane. And at the end of his speech, I reacted with how I felt, and so did several others.”

Watch above via Fox News.

