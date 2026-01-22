Whoops: Trump Says ‘Peace Is So Destructive For Everyone’

President Donald Trump stumbled into a shocking gaffe on Thursday when the self-proclaimed “president of peace” told reporters that “peace is so destructive for everyone.”

Trump spoke to the press aboard Air Force One as he returned to Washington from the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he signed the charter for his newly formed Board of Peace, intended to oversee his administration’s plan for Gaza’s post-war reconstruction.

The president was questioned about the use of the $1 billion fee that nations wishing to secure a permanent spot in the organization must contribute.

“Some of the countries have already put up a billion. Some of the countries have already put up much more than that,” said Trump in response. “And that’s a lot of money, but it’s nothing compared to the value of peace.”

The president went on to painfully misspeak before quickly correcting himself.

“Peace is so destructive for everyone, even countries that aren’t involved,” he said. “I mean, it’s so destructive for everybody when you have wars.”

Despite the president’s quick backpedaling, a clip of his response quickly began circulating around social media, with some users reveling in the irony of the gaffe.

“Man who begged for peace prize: ‘Peace is so destructive,'” wrote left-wing commentary account Patriot Takes, summing up the general sentiment of the posters.

There may have been some truth in Trump’s mix-up, however, as many nations and possible board members have taken umbrage at the new group, which some see as challenging the United Nations.

French President Emmanuel Macron declined Trump’s offer to join the Board of Peace on Monday, claiming that the Board’s charter “goes beyond the framework of Gaza and raises serious questions, in particular with respect to the principles and structure of the United Nations, which cannot be called into question.”

Norway and Sweden have also declined invitations, while Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney agreed to join on the condition that his government would not pay the $1 billion fee.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair accepted a spot, before reportedly balking at the exorbitant fee, though it seems he still intends to join the group.

Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates said in a joint statement that their leaders would join the board, along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has also claimed a seat.

Vladimir Putin is reportedly still considering his highly controversial invitation.

Watch above via The White House.

